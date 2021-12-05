Enyimba International secured a 2-0 victory over Libyan side Al-Ittihad in the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday in Aba.

Both Enyimba and Al-Ittihad are seeking a spot in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup but it is the Nigerian flag bearers that have the advantage with the decent win on Sunday in Aba.

The build-up to Sunday’s game was marred with controversy after the first leg was postponed due to issues off the pitch last week.

Due to a Covid-19 protocol, Enyimba were denied entry into Tunisia, which was the venue for Al-Ittihad’s adopted home ground.

The People’s Elephant hit the ground running in Sunday’s fixture with early chances coming the way of Samuel Kalu and Philip Ozor but the duo could not convert their chances.

Enyimba fans did not have to wait for too long for the curtain-raiser as Sadiq Abubakar headed the hosts in front in the 21st minute having connected well with a cross from Bilal Yakubu.

Victor Mbaoama was on hand to double Enyimba’s lead before halftime as George Finidi’s men were 2-0 up after the first 45 minutes.

Despite the pocket of chances created in the second half, Enyimba failed to extend their lead though they did well enough not to concede any goals from the Libyan team.

Both sides will now await confirmation from Caf for the decision on when the hitherto first leg fixture will be replayed.

Before Sunday’s game in Aba, former Abia State governor Orji Uzor Kalu had promised Enyimba a million Naira cash gift if they win.

The People’s Elephant won the CAF Champions League back-to-back under the watch of Uzor Kalu as governor in 2003 and 2004.