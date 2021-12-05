Manchester United’s new interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, started his reign on a winning note as the Red Devils secured a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Fred came to United’s rescue in the 77th minute as his solitary strike ensured United’s second victory in December.

United have been unable to keep a clean sheet at home this season and they got one with the “gengen” pressing boss style of play against Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo inside the first 10 minutes had a chance to put the hosts ahead but the forward’s wide shot went over the bar.

The search for goals for both teams continued till the end of the first half with United doing more of the pressing.

The second half was more engaging for United forwards, Rashford, Ronaldo and Sancho who became focal points for the host. Several chances were created but not converted for Rangnick’s side.

After an unproductive 20 minutes in the second half, Greenwood found Fred and the Brazilian swept the ball far wide for Goalkeeper, Vincente Guaita.

Fred’s 77th-minute strike secured United’s second win at home after two months and first clean sheet at Old Trafford after 15 consecutive home games in all competitions.

Aside from the victory against Arsenal on Thursday, the last time United won at home was September 11 against Newcastle (4-1).

Meanwhile, Tottenham under Antione Conte secured their third victory in the EPL under the Italian manager.

Spurs defeated Norwich 3-0 to stay fifth on the table behind London rival’s West Ham. Lucas Moura’s 10th-minute strike put the Londoners in front before Davidson Sanchez and Heung-Min Son added to the woes of the Canaries in the second half.

Tottenham’s victory is the first time they have scored three goals in a league game this season.