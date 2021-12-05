Lagos and Abuja have been selected as venues for an international scouting programme aimed at discovering new footballing talents in Nigeria.

Dynamic Plus Soccer Academy in conjunction with Hofnung Sport Foundation and International Football Academy, Germany, are set to organise the scouting programme.

The programme titled “dynamic plus scouting tournament” is scheduled to start on Monday, 6th and end on December 10 in the two different locations.

According to the organisers, the first phase of the exercise kicks off from 6th-8th at the Football pitch, Nigeria Institute of Sports (NIS), Surulere, Lagos, while the second phase of the event continues from 9th-10th at the football pitch, Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment, Asokoro Abuja.

While speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the essence of the programme, Scout Director, Adeyinka Adeyemi, said the reason for the programme is to discover talents in grassroot.

He said: “The zeal is to discover talent and develop them. So what brought the idea is that these players we discovered and developed, we need to market them within and outside Nigeria.

“That’s the reason we decided to partner with Hoffnung sport foundation that facilitated international football Germany. These teams are coming to Nigeria December 5-10 to scout for young talented footballers.”

Mr Adeyinka continued: “We have almost 40 players in our camp and because of this scouting programme we went to some northern states to scout for young talented players. They are all at the camp. We went to Kaduna, Abuja, Jos, Kano, Bauchi, Uyo and Bayelsa states. So these players we scouted are now in the camp so they can form another two good solid teams that will be presented to scouts from Germany and Spain.”

ALSO READ: How indiscipline by players put Gernot Rohr in trouble

He further added that the scouting exercise is free and will also see about 23 matches from 46 teams within Lagos and its environs participating in the screening exercise.

Mr Adeyinka also assured of positive results at the end of the exercise.

“We are expecting a good, successful scouting programme at the end of the programme. The players scouted for will be taken to different clubs in Europe. ”

Meanwhile, while speaking about problems facing grassroot sport development in Nigeria, Mr Adeyinka said inadequate facilities is a major snag.

“None readiness of our youths and inadequate facilities to develop these players at the grassroot level is a major problem,” he said.

He suggested constant football tournaments at the grassroot and development and proper maintenance of infrastructural facilities is the solution to the problems facing grassroot sport development.