Manchester City have taken over leadership of the Premier League following their 3-1 win over Watford at the Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The routine victory by the visitors has seen them increase their points tally to 35 after 15 games.

An early strike from Raheem Sterling in the fourth minute served a glimpse of what to expect from Pep Guardiola’s men who knew the assignment at hand and delivered almost perfectly.

Sterling’s early goal was followed by a brace from Bernado Silva as City were already cruising to another emphatic win.

Though Cucho Hernandez pulled a goal back for the Hornets, it wasn’t enough to deny the Cityzens their 11th win in 15 league games this season.

For Emmanuel Dennis and his Watford teammates, Saturday’s defeat made it a dozen of losses in the league this season and a wake up to improve or risk going down back to the Championship.

Earlier, on a day neither Sadio Mane nor Mohamed Salah was on hand to deliver the goals for Liverpool as Divock Origi stepped up from the bench to score in the 94th minute to hand the Reds a crucial win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Origi scored in stoppage time to hand Liverpool a 1-0 win and more importantly vital three points that have seen them overtake Chelsea and just one point behind new leaders, Guardiola’s City.

Having seen Chelsea crumble to a 3-2 defeat against West Ham in the London Derby, the Reds knew what was expected of them at the Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool had blown away the majority of their rivals this season, having scored four in each of their last three Premier League games before arriving at Molineux.

They had, simply, been too good but found Wolves at their resolute best until the death.

Also on Saturday, Newcastle finally recorded their first victory of the season as a solitary goal by Callum Wilson gave them a 1-0 win over Burnley at St. James Park.

Elsewhere, the tie between Southampton and Brighton at St Mary’s ended in a stalemate with both sides settling for a 1-1 draw.