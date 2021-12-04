Aside from qualification to the last 16 in the UEFA champions league, the biggest news for any United fan was the arrival of the German tactician, Ralf Rangnick last week.

Although Rangnick was appointed, he couldn’t work until he got his permit on Wednesday.

He saw United’s game against Arsenal at Old Trafford as a fan, but will be in the dugout in subsequent matches starting from Sunday.

Fans cant wait for Rangnick, fondly called the “Professor” by those who have had a taste of his “gengenpressing tactics” as used at clubs like Schalke 04, RB Leipzig and adopted in clubs like Liverpool, to take charge when United face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Just like Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, Ragnick is another German face in the EPL, who has come to the rescue of the Red Devils in their predicament.

It isn’t new that Ragnick is a specialist in giving life to almost dead teams.

His past records speak volumes, which makes it evident United are in good hands. Although the German doesn’t have many trophies to show for his tactical expertise, his students cut across Europe’s top leagues.

According to Paulos Kotopoulous in Marca, “However, Rangnick is a coach whose experience, know-how, recruitment capability, and playing philosophy could inspire Manchester United back to the European football elite.”

The current challenge for United is how to arrest the significant fall from being a top-notch club that was known for their attacking style of play under the departed Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ralf’s students like Klopp and Tuchel have won Europe’s biggest football prize-the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and Chelsea. Another avid student is Julian Nalgesmann, who excelled at RB Leipzig before moving to Bayern Munich at the beginning of this season.

Except for Bayern, who were impressive before Nalgesmann took charge, both Chelsea and Liverpool were not in excellent shape before Tuchel and Klopp, respectively, took charge.

Tuchel took over on January 26, after Chelsea’s dithering performance under Frank Lampard. During his debut season with the West London team, he guided Chelsea to the finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

On the other hand, Klopp’s achievements with Liverpool have been nothing short of phenomenal. Klopp won a sixth Champions League title and a first league title after a 30-year drought.

In his first pre-match press conference, Rangnick talked about the talented players at United and the lack of balance and control as things that he has to sort out.

“This is my approach: to help the team to get more balance, more control of the game. Yesterday’s game [against Arsenal] was exciting for fans, but for myself, as the future coach, those are not the games that we need every day because football is about minimising the coincidence factor and having control and gaining control.”

United fans will hope Rangnick can ensure greater control and better defensive solidity when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday. United have won just three of their seven home league matches at Old Trafford this season.