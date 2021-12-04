Enyimba v Al-Ittihad @Enyimba International Stadium @3:30pm on December 5

Enyimba played their last competitive match on October 24 while Al-Ittihad started their 2021/22 league campaign with an away win over Abu Salim on November 22.

Will rustiness play a significant part in Sunday’s clash? Last week, Enyimba travelled to Tunisia but the match, which was the first leg of this encounter had to be postponed because the Nigerian team did not get to the venue on time.

With Finidi George at the helm, the aba Millionaires should still have enough to get a good win that will put them in good stead for the return leg.

Current Form: Enyimba [W-W-W-D-D]; Al-Ittihad [W-L-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

08/05/11 CCL Enyimba 1 – 0 Al-Ittihad

Prediction: Enyimba 1-1 Al-Ittihad

AS Roma v Inter Milan @Stadio Olimpico @6pm on December 4

The last victory for Roma over Inter was in February 2017. Jose Mourinho welcomes his former team to the Stadio Olimpico nine points adrift of his opponents in fifth place. Inter have not lost since October 16 and have put in a run that sees them two points off league leaders, Napoli. A win for Inter and anything less for both Napoli and AC Milan could go top of Serie A for the first time this season.

Mourinho has to do without his highest goal scorer, Tammy Abraham because of suspension which means a start for Eldor Shomurodov while Inter will be without Andrea Ranocchia, Matteo Darmian, and Stefan de Vrij.

Current Form: AS Roma [L-W-W-W-L]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

12/05/21 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 1 AS Roma

10/01/21 SEA AS Roma 2 – 2 Inter Milan

19/07/20 SEA AS Roma 2 – 2 Inter Milan

06/12/19 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 AS Roma

20/04/19 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 AS Roma

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich @Signal-Iduna-Park @6:30pm on December 4

A point separates the two teams heading into the second ‘Der Klassiker’ of the season.

After being knocked out of the Champions League, Marco Rose knows a win over Bayern will assuage the fans but Dortmund have not celebrated a league victory over Bayern since November 2018.

Rose will be more confident of a good result with the return of Erling Haaland, who came off the bench to score against Wolfsburg last weekend. Bayern will be without the influential Joshua Kimmich as both he and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tested positive for COVID-19, while Dortmund will have to find a replacement for the midfield dynamism of Jude Bellingham.

Current Form: Dortmund [W-L-W-L-L]; Bayern [W-W-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

17/08/21 SUC Dortmund 1 – 3 Bayern

06/03/21 BUN Bayern 4 – 2 Dortmund

07/11/20 BUN Dortmund 2 – 3 Bayern

30/09/20 SUC Bayern 3 – 2 Dortmund

26/05/20 BUN Dortmund 0 – 1 Bayern

Prediction: Dortmund 1-2 Bayern

West Ham v Chelsea @London Stadium @1:30pm on December 4

West Ham’s early season form is faltering after bagging just one point from their last three league matches while the Chelsea team has suffered some debilitating injuries lately. Thomas Tuchel admitted the league leaders ‘stole’ all three points from Watford in their midweek encounter as they hung on to the top spot by a point.

David Moyes has his own injury worries with Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna. West Ham have lost twice in the league this season at the London Stadium but they have also inflicted Liverpool’s only loss this season at their home front. Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, and Trevoh Chalobah though Romelu Lukaku should be able to start for the first time since October 16.

Current Form: West Ham [D-L-W-L-W]; Chelsea [W-D-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

24/04/21 PRL West Ham 0 – 1 Chelsea

21/12/20 PRL Chelsea 3 – 0 West Ham

01/07/20 PRL West Ham 3 – 2 Chelsea

30/11/19 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 West Ham

08/04/19 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 West Ham

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea