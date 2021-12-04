Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandownski, will be rewarded with a ball of salt by Polish town Wieliczka as a consolation for missing out on the much-coveted Ballon d’Or for the second year running.

Historically known for salt mining, the small Polish town said it wants to give the Warsaw native the salt ball prize because of the “great deal of injustice against Lewandownski,” Wieliczka councilor, Kamil Jastrzębski, said shortly after the French football gala.

The award was initially said to be a joke, but Mr Jastrzębski confirmed Thursday that the prize will be presented to Lewandownski “in the coming weeks. Formalities will remain, i.e. voting for the resolution.”

The Bundesliga leading scorer was tipped to win the football top prize last year, but the award was cancelled due to Covid-19. Last week, much to the chagrin of some, he lost the prize to seven-time winner, Lionel Messi.

“There has been a great deal of injustice, and Robert Lewandowski has become its victim,” Mr Jastrzębski said in a statement. “Therefore — as a member of Wieliczka — I propose that the city symbolically announce that Lewy is the best footballer in the world.”

“Wieliczka will actually do something that a few dozen hours ago was supposed to be just a joke to improve the mood, that is, it will symbolically recognize Lewandowski as the number one player in the world.

“There was also a proposal to expand my idea. Some people want to give the captain of our team a Salt Ball. In the past, salt was called ‘white gold’, so it also has a historical and geographical basis. I think that despite inflation and the general crisis, Wieliczka will be able to get enough salt.”

Though Lewandownski finished second behind Messi on the Ballon d’Or podium, he was, however, awarded the striker of year, one of the new categories organizers introduced this year.

Some players, including his team mate, Thomas Muller, have expressed dissatisfaction for the 33-year-old striker not winning the award.

While receiving the award, Lionel Messi also expressed sadness for Lewandownski after the Polish, who had been tipped to win, could not win the previous year’s edition due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Only few would bat an eyelid over the resolve by his compatriots to reward Lewandownski, especially after he matched his blistering 2020 season, where he netted 55 goals in 47 games for Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich, with another 48 goals in 40 games last season, including scoring 41 goals in the Bundesliga alone, breaking Gerd Müller’s previous record of 40 goals in a single campaign.

He has picked up from where he stopped last season having scored 25 goals from 20 matches already.