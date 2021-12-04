Union Berlin and Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi was on target for his Bundesliga side, Union Berlin when they beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on Friday night at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei to go forth on the league table, at least for the next 24 hours.

Awoniyi prodded home the first goal on six minutes after Timo Baumgartl nodded down a corner kick.

The 24-year-old, who has just one cap for the Super Eagles has been on fire for Union the season, scoring 14 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Awoniyi had a chance to double the lead in the 12th minute from a cross by Sheraldo Becker but he missed the ball completely leaving Max Kruse to shoot just wide.

The next attack produced RB Leipzig’s equaliser as Christopher Nkunku’s speculative 25-yard shot somehow beat Andreas Luthe in goal for Union.

Another chance was created for Awoniyi by Kruse but he failed to connect properly with the lofted ball.

READ ALSO:

The second was not as explosive as the first as both teams traded punches.

Baumgartl capped a wonderful performance as he scored his side’s second on 57 minutes.

A well-worked corner routine gave Kruse a shot at goal, which was deflected into Baumgartl’s path and he could not miss.

Union Berlin’s victory sent them into fourth place before Saturday’s matches while RB Leipzig dropped to eighth.