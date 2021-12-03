The good run of Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis in the Premier League with Watford FC has earned him a nomination for the League’s Player of the Month award for November 2021

Dennis was one of six players officially unveiled on Friday on the Premier League’s official page.

Aside from Dennis, the others in the running for the prestigious award include the Liverpool duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota. The others are Manchester City pair of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo as well as Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

While Dennis has hit the ground running since arriving at Vicarage Road from Club Brugge, he was in excellent form in November with a couple of goals and assists in the period under review.

One of the best outings for the 24-year-old in November was against Manchester United when he scored a goal and bagged two assists in the 4-1 win over the Red Devils.

Eight days later against Leicester City, Dennis was on target again and won a penalty converted by Joshua King as the Hornets were beaten 4-2 by Leicester City.

That feat at the King Power Stadium saw Dennis become only the sixth player in Premier League history to reach both five goals and five assists in 12 or fewer games.

He comes behind Eric Cantona (11), Jurgen Klinsmann (12), Arjen Robben (11), Andrey Arshavin (10) and Bruno Fernandes (9)

If Dennis is voted as the Player of the Month ahead of the other contenders, he will become the fifth Nigerian player to win the coveted award.

Austin Okocha, Peter Odemwingie, Odion Ighalo, and Kelechi Iheanacho are the Nigerians who have previously won the monthly award in the past.