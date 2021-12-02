Nigerian football fans will soon have the opportunity of live screening of Ligue 1 matches. This is because MBS Sports has acquired the rights and collaboration with NTV, ONTV, STV, and Wazobia TV.

Nigerian stars like Moses Simon of Nantes, Terem Moffi of Lorient, and Samuel Kalu of Bordeaux play regularly for their clubs in France’s top football division. The CEO of the broadcast owners, the Professional Football League (LFP), Mathieu Ficot, also revealed Nigeria’s importance to Ligue 1’s growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Media Business Solutions as a new Ligue 1 Uber Eats broadcast partner in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a key territory for LFP international development, and Nigeria fanbase is one of the most important on our social media platforms. This agreement will bring the league an unprecedented exposure in the country and allow English-speaking Nigerians to follow even more closely Ligue 1 Uber Eats stars and local players.”

No exact date was given for the start of the free-to-air broadcasts but the deal will run till the end of the 2023/24 season.