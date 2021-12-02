Chelsea maintained their slim lead at the top of the Premier League standings after they survived the scare of Watford to win 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The hard-earned win for the Blues was courtesy of Hakim Ziyech’s late goal.

After Mason Mount had given the Blues the lead, just before the half-hour mark, Watford drew level in the 43rd minute and it was their summer signing, Emmanuel Dennis, that got the goal.

In the 43rd minute, Moussa Sissoko snatched possession from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and passed to Dennis, who beat Antonio Rudiger and Edouard Mendy to net Watford’s equalizer against Chelsea.

With that goal against Thomas Tuchel’s men, Dennis is now the first Watford player to score in three Premier League matches in a row since Troy Deeney in February 2017.

3 – Emmanuel Dennis is the first Watford player to score in three Premier League matches in a row since Troy Deeney in February 2017. Menace. pic.twitter.com/Vo1g4hroNX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2021

At Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi was rooted to the bench as Liverpool pummeled Everton 4-1 to record yet another Merseyside derby win

Mohamed Salah scored twice in the derby win that has seen Liverpool keep pace with both Chelsea and Man City at the top of the table.

Salah found the back of the net in either half, his goals sandwiched between strikes from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Demarai Gray scored Everton’s only goal which was only a mere consolation.

Other games

Wolves and Burnley played out a goalless draw at Molineux that left Sean Dyche’s side the happier of the two teams.

Adama Traore came closest to scoring when his first-half shot hit the underside of the bar but Wolves had to settle for a second successive goalless draw.

Elsewhere, a stunning goal from Neal Maupay denied West Ham what had previously looked like a hard-earned win as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Brighton

The Hammers are now three games without a win and they will play Chelsea in their next outing.

At St. Mary’s, Leicester fought back twice to take a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Southampton.

While Kelechi Iheanacho was missing in action for the Foxes, the Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were handed starting roles against the Saints.