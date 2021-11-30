Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has assured she and her teammates will avoid another loss to Cote d’Ivoire in the race for qualification for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations billed for Morocco.

Nine-time African champions, Nigeria, were stopped from qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics Women’s football event by the Ivorian Ladies and for Ebi, the Falcons will not allow a repeat as they eye a spot at Morocco 2022.

Speaking on behalf of her teammates as the country’s senior women’s National Team rounded off a nine-day training camp in Abuja, Ebi admitted they were still haunted by the Tokyo Olympics miss.

“I can tell you that we are still nursing the pain of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics as a result of the loss to Cote d’Ivoire in the qualifying series.

“This time, we will repay them in their coins. I want to play in the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, and I know it is the same for my teammates.” Ebi declared

“I want to thank the NFF for this kind of camping which we have not had before now with the blend of foreign and home-based players. On behalf of everyone, we want to say that we enjoyed the camp.

“With this kind of camp, Cote d’Ivoire are going to hear from us as we are not leaving anything behind. We know what’s at stake as we all want to play at the AWCON and World Cup,” the veteran defender added.

The Super Falcons will confront the Ivorians in a home-and-away final elimination fixture for the 12th Women AFCON slated for Morocco in the summer of next year.

Both legs of the fixture will take place in the month of February while Africa’s representatives to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand will emerge in Morocco.