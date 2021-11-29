Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim head coach until the end of the season.

The German has signed a six-month contract in the position and also agreed a further two years beyond that in a consultancy role.

Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick said. “The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.”

On his part, John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Ralf’s work visa is finalised.

Carrick has already handled two games; winning in the Champions League against Villarreal while settling for a 1-1 draw also away to Chelsea.

United will be facing Arsenal in their next game and Carrick may still be given the honour to lead the Red Devils again.