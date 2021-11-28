Michael Carrick earned another feather in his fledgling managerial career as he led Manchester United to a precious away point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea, the league leaders, were under pressure after Liverpool and Manchester City won their games to close the gap.

United had not won a league game in November but after a first half in which they were peppered by Chelsea attacks, United stole a march on their opponents in the 50th minute when Jorginho made a mistake in his half from a Chelsea corner and Jadon Sancho ran the whole length of the pitch to score past Edouard Mendy.

Jorginho made amends when he converted the penalty in the 69th minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva. Jorginho sent David De Gea the wrong way.

Romelu Lukaku made a return from the bench with 10 minutes left on the clock but the chance for a Chelsea winner fell to Antonio Ruediger, in almost the last kick of the game but with the goal gaping, the German defender blazed over the bar.

It could have been very different if Callum Hudson-Odoi had done better with a second-minute chance but De Gea made a great save with his left foot. Chelsea had 66 percent of ball possession and 15 corner kicks but the Blues are still chasing a first league win over United since November 2017.

In an earlier match on Sunday on a snow-plowed Etihad pitch, Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 courtesy of goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho, who scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute. Manuel Lanzini got West Ham’s consolation with a cracking shot that went in off the post in the 94th minute.

In the fairytale return of Claudio Ranieri to the King Power Stadium, Watford were beaten 4-2 by Leicester City, who gave themselves some respite having not won any of their two fixtures in November. Two goals from Jamie Vardy, one from James Maddison, and a first ever goal for the Foxes from Ademola Lookman. Joshua King scored Watford’s equaliser from the spot and Emmanuel Dennis scored their second when he pinched the ball from Timothy Castagne in the 61st minute.

The tie between Burnley and Tottenham had to be called off because of heavy snow, which rendered the pitch unplayable while Everton continued their free-fall down the table as they lost again, a 1-0 win away at Brentford. Frank Onyeka was fouled for the penalty which Ivan Toney scored to send the Toffees to 14th place with Liverpool the next visitors to Goodison Park.

Chelsea remain top of the league table with 30 points, followed by City on 29, and Liverpool in third place with 28 points. It is shaping up to be a closely-contested championship.