Saturday’s EPL fixtures kicked off at the Emirates where winless Newcastle attempted to win for the first time this season against a hurt Arsenal team, who were dismantled at Anfield last weekend.

Eddie Howe was fit enough to be on the bench for the first time and the first half 0-0 result would have pleased him.

Arsenal raised the momentum in the second and found goals through Bukayo Saka, who then went off injured for Martinelli, who then scored Arsenal’s second with just his second touch of the ball. Arsenal are fifth with 23 points, same as West Ham, who have played a game less and travel to the Etihad on Sunday to face Manchester City.

Liverpool moved up to second with a dominant 4-0 win over Southampton. From the second minute when Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s first, the Reds ran roughshod over the Saints. The Portuguese added the second on 32 minutes and back-to-form Thiago Alcantara blasted in the third, via a deflection in the 37th minute.

Former Southampton defender, Virgil van Dijk scored the fourth direct from a corner kick in the 52nd minute to make it 39 goals scored by Jurgen Klopp’s men in 13 matches.

In other matches, Steven Gerrard enjoyed a second consecutive win after taking over the reins at Aston Villa.

Villa beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park with goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn. It was Palace’s first home loss of the season and their only goal was scored by Marc Guehi in the third minute of added-on time.

Both Palace and Villa have 16 points and occupy the 10th and 11th places on the league table.

There were two goalless draws on Saturday. Norwich playing much better were unlucky to draw 0-0 with Wolves while Brighton were held at home to Leeds.

On Sunday, Chelsea host Manchester United; Claudio Ranieri will make an emotional return to the King Power Stadium with Watford just as Brentford will seek a first league win in five when they host an Everton side whose last league win came in September against Norwich.