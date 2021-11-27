Al Ittihad v Enyimba @Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet @7pm on November 28

Enyimba FC continues their quest to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday against Libyan opponents in Tunisia.

The team did not have a smooth journey to the away fixture but they should have enough under the new management of Finidi George to at least eke out a result that will put them in good stead for the second leg next week.

The Libyan league just kicked off while Enyimba FC is yet to taste league action, which could lead to some match fitness issues for both sides.

Current Form: Al Ittihad [W-L-D-W-W]; Enyimba [W-W-W-D-D]

Head-to-head

08/05/11 CCL Enyimba 1 – 0 Al-Ittihad

Prediction: Al Ittihad 2-0 Enyimba

Chelsea v Man. Utd @Stamford Bridge @4pm on November 28

Despite Chelsea being in great form, the Blues have not beaten Manchester United in the Premier League since November 2017 when they won 1-0.

United, under the caretaker management led by Michael Carrick, won their first game, a Champions League 2-0 victory away to Villarreal with great performances from Jason Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea will be without the influential duo of N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell while United will be without Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood, Raphael Varane, and Edinson Cavani.

A new interim manager in Ralf Rangnick is on the way and that could just spur this United team.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-D-W-W]; Man. Utd [W-L-L-D-W]

Head-to-head

28/02/21 PRL Chelsea 0 – 0 Man. Utd

24/10/20 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 0 Chelsea

19/07/20 FAC Man. Utd 1 – 3 Chelsea

17/02/20 PRL Chelsea 0 – 2 Man. Utd

30/10/19 LEC Chelsea 1 – 2 Man. Utd

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Man. Utd

Villarreal v Barcelona @Estadio de la Cerámica @9pm on November 27

Villarreal are playing well but they are not getting good results, a situation which puts Unai Emery under some pressure but Saturday’s visitors, Barcelona are in the rebuilding process and not pulling up any trees.

In their last five matches, Barcelona have scored six goals and conceded five; winning just one of those encounters to slip 10 points behind leaders, Real Madrid after 13 matches.

But the head-to-head record looks good for the visitors, having not lost to the Yellow Submarine since March 2008. Villarreal will be without their top scorer, Gerard Moreno while Barcelona are still missing Ansu Fati, Pedri, Dani Alves, Sergio Agüero, and Ronald Araujo.

Current Form: Villarreal [L-D-W-W-L]; Barcelona [D-W-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

25/04/21 LAL Villarreal 1 – 2 Barcelona

27/09/20 LAL Barcelona 4 – 0 Villarreal

05/07/20 LAL Villarreal 1 – 4 Barcelona

24/09/19 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Villarreal

02/04/19 LAL Villarreal 4 – 4 Barcelona

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Juventus v Atalanta @Allianz Stadium @6pm on November 27

After the 4-0 shellacking from Chelsea, the Old Lady will look to bounce back with a statement win over one of Serie A’s UCL spot chasers in Atalanta. Four points separate the two sides with Atalanta in fourth and Juventus in eighth place.

The major headache for Massimiliano Allegri is his team is not scoring enough goals despite the attacking talent at his disposal and their opponents on Saturday are unbeaten in the league since October 3, when they lost 3-2 to AC Milan.

Leonardo Bonucci and Paolo Dybala are the leading Juve goal scorers with three each while Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata has already scored eight and 27 in total as against Juve’s 18.

Allegri will be without Danilo while both Matteo Lovato and Hans Hateboer are still missing for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Current Form: Juventus [L-W-W-W-L]; Atalanta [D-W-W-D-D]

Head-to-head

14/08/21 CLF Juventus 3 – 1 Atalanta

19/05/21 COI Atalanta 1 – 2 Juventus

18/04/21 SEA Atalanta 1 – 0 Juventus

16/12/20 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 Atalanta

11/07/20 SEA Juventus 2 – 2 Atalanta

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Atalanta