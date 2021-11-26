English Giants, Manchester United, are in discussion with Locomotiv Moscow over severance payout for Ralf Rangnick.

A German, Rangnick, 63, is set to become United’s interim manager till the end of the 2021/22 season. United are thus going the way of German managers doing great things in the EPL like Liverpool and Chelsea.

Since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjear and the elevation of Micheal Carrick as interim manager, United have been hunting a suitable replacement for the Norwegian-whether on an interim basis or permanent appointment.

According to respected Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, “Ralf Rangnick’s set to be appointed as Manchester United interim manager, confirmed.

“Deal not finalized yet but it’s just matter of final details talks ongoing with Lokomotiv Moscow. Rangnick and Man united want to be respectful as he’s under contract.

“Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this and offer him two-year consultancy.”

After a short stint playing football, Rangnick started coaching in 1983 with FC Viktoria Backnang.

He managed several clubs in Germany and is nicknamed “professor” for his tactics and managerial input to clubs he has managed.

After leaving Schalke 04 in 2011, he picked up a managerial position as a sports director for both RB Leipzig and FC Salzburg all belonging to the Red Bull enterprise where he engineered the former to the Bundesliga from the fourth tier.

He is the inspiration for Jurgen Klopp‘s ‘gegenpressing’ tactics and gave Thomas Tuchel his first coaching job when Chelsea’s coach started out.

United have been criticised for their half-hearted pressing that led to the 5-0 thrashing from Liverpool and the 2-0 loss to Manchester City, in which they were utterly dominated.

Rangnick has famously said, “I realised that a bit of pressing isn’t enough. It is a bit like being a bit pregnant – it’s nothing.”

United directors will hope their players will now be pressed into shape to achieve their goals for the season.