Leicester City leaped to the top of Group C with a 3-1 win over Legis Warsaw on Thursday at the King Power Stadium.

All the goals were scored in the first half with Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, netting his first goal of the season.

It was Ndidi’s 12th appearance of the season in all competitions for the Foxes. Meanwhile, a Napoli side shorn of Victor Osimhen were beaten 2-1 away to Spartak Moscow, who had Victor Moses, who created the assist for Spartak’s second goal scored by Alexander Sobolev in the first half.

Leicester City lead the group with eight points; followed by Spartak Moscow and Napoli on seven points while fourth-placed Legia have six points. All teams still have a chance of qualifying and one of the last group matches sees the Foxes travel to Naples to face Napoli while Legia will host Spartak.

Alfredo Morelos scored a brace for Rangers in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first game in charge. Van Bronckhorst named Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey in his first lineup but Leon Balogun was missing from the matchday squad.

Henry Onyekuru played the first half of Olympiacos’ 1-0 win over Fenerbahce and the only goal came in the 89th minute through substitute Tiquinho Soares.

Conference League

Out-of-favour Super Eagles forward, Cyriel Dessers, continued his good scoring form and habit of scoring late goals at Feyenoord as he scored a brace to rescue a point in a 2-2 result away to Slavia Prague.

Dessers equalised for the Dutch team after Peter Olayinka had given Slavia the lead in the 12th minute. His second equaliser came in the 93rd minute. Feyenoord are through to the next round as winners of Group E as they have an unassailable 11 points with Slavia Prague second with seven points.

Antonio Conte suffered his first defeat as Tottenham manager on Thursday in a 2-1 loss away to Mura FC of Slovenians. Harry Kane equalised in the second half but Amadej Maroa scored in the 94th minute to give the Slovenians their first win and first points in the group.

Taiwo Awoniyi played for 74 minutes as Union Berlin beat Maccabi Haifa 1-0 away to go third in the group. They host Slavia Prague in the last group match, needing a win to stand any chance of moving to the next round.