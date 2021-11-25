Injured Victor Osimhen has been discharged from the Ruesch Clinic in Milan where he underwent facial reconstruction after suffering multiple fractures to the cheekbone and orbital bone.

Osimhen sustained the multiple fractures in an aerial clash with Inter Milan’s defender, Milan Skriniar, last Sunday in a Serie A clash.

Operating surgeon, Gianpaolo Tartaro, had explained the procedure for the reconstruction which needed six plaques and up to 18 screws.

The initial rehabilitation is said to be for at least 90 days, ruling Osimhen out of the 2022 Nations Cup, which kicks off on January 9.

“Victor Osimhen was discharged from the Ruesch Clinic this morning and returned home,” Napoli said in a statement on their website.

“He will have a rest period of at least 10 to 15 days and then he will be re-evaluated.”

“The SSCN and Dr. Raffaele Canonico thank Inter and in particular the CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Dr. Piero Volpi, as well as the staff of the Niguarda of Milan, for the precious and immediate collaboration on the occasion of the injury of the blue striker.”

Mr Tartaro has guaranteed Osimhen will be back in great condition after the surgery. “It really was a complex operation. The condition of his face was really bad, but I can guarantee the surgery was a complete success,” he stated.

Osimhen had scored 13 goals in 20 appearances for club and country before his injury.