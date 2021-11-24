Manchester City welcomed the star-studded PSG team to the Etihad Stadium and they had to come from a goal down to beat the perennial French champions 2-1 to take control of Group A.

Despite the lion share of ball possession, City were unable to take the lead as PSG defenders, especially Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe, made some timely blocks in the first half to keep the score 0-0.

PSG flew off the blocks in the second stanza and a great move instigated by Messi ended with Mbappe having a shooting chance. He got his shot past Ederson with a low finish to give PSG the lead just as it had happened in September when the Parisians took the lead despite City’s greater ball possession.

Raheem Sterling poked home the equaliser in the 63rd minute after good work from Kyle Walker. The winner followed 14 minutes later. Another good cross from Riyad Mahrez found Bernardo Silva, who cushioned the ball for substitute Gabriel Jesus to side foot home.

Real Madrid confirmed their qualification with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Sheriff and Inter Milan joined them in qualifying from Group D with a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter’s goals were scored by Edin Dzeko.

In Turkey, Ajax continued their perfect record with a 2-1 comeback win over Besiktas with substitute Sebastian Haller scoring twice to make it nine goals in the group stage of the UCL. AC Milan won their first match in Group B when they beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano. The goal was a first-ever in the Champions League by summer recruit, Junior Messias. The Brazilian came on for Rade Krunic in the 65th minute and scored with a header with three minutes on the clock.

Results

Besiktas 1 – 2 Ajax

Inter Milan 2 – 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City 2 – 1 PSG

Club Brugge 0 – 5 RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid 0 – 1 AC Milan

Liverpool 2 – 0 Porto

Sporting Lisbon 3 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff 0 – 3 Real Madrid