Victor Osimhen has joined Oghenekaro Etebo on the list of injured Super Eagles players who will be unavailable for the 2022 Nations Cup that begins early January 2022 in Cameroon.

The Napoli striker was injured in a clash of heads with Inter Milan defender, Milan Skriniar, on Sunday, and had to be operated upon on Tuesday.

Speaking after the successful surgery, the operating doctor, Gianpaolo Tartaro, revealed how and what had to be done to repair the extensive facial injury.

The surgeon revealed the striker required ‘six plaques and 18 screws’ to repair the ‘devastating’ damage.

“Osimhen’s injury was not just a simple fracture to the cheekbone, as it involved many other bones in his face.

“It wasn’t an impact injury, it was one of compression. The kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against the back of Skriniar’s head did devastating damage.

“In order to repair the fractures, I had to insert six plaques and up to 18 screws.

His club website also stated: “On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present,” the club stated.

“Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation. The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

“Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.” Napoli concluded.

Osimhen’s impending absence will be a big blow for both the Super Eagles and Napoli as the towering striker has been massive on both fronts.

Osimhen had scored five Serie A goals and four in the Europa League so far this season and he was Nigeria’s top scorer in the recently concluded Group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with four goals.