Victor Osimhen fractured his cheekbone as Napoli lost their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Serie A season with a 3-2 loss away to Inter Milan on Sunday. Osimhen contested a header with Milan Skriniar in the 51st minute and ended up with a serious facial injury.

The game had to be stopped for almost five minutes and the stretcher was called for but the Nigerian was able to walk off the pitch, showing a badly bruised left eye.

The official Napoli website informed afterward: “The instrumental tests carried out on Victor Osimhen at the end of the Inter-Napoli match revealed multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone.

“The player will undergo surgery in the next few days and will remain under observation at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan tonight.”

Napoli news website, ilnapolista, has said Osimhen will not return to the side until February 2022, which is after the Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament.

“It will take a month, maybe a little longer, and when he returns it will already be Christmas, therefore the Africa Cup of Nations and therefore at least two months without Osimhen.

“No Spartak, no Lazio, nothing at all, almost certainly for the next eight games, the ones that will lead to the Christmas break to be experienced, once again, as an injured player.

‘See you in 2022, but in February’

Napoli took the lead at the San Siro through Piotr Zielinski but Inter hit back from the penalty spot through Hakan Calhanoglu and then Ivan Perisic scored the second on the cusp of halftime. Inter scored their third on a counter through Lautaro Martinez in the 61st minute. Napoli ensured a frenzied finish when Dries Maertens reduced the deficit in the 79th minute.

Napoli still lead the league table with 32 points from 13 matches, followed by AC Milan, also on 32 points, who also lost their unbeaten streak on Saturday to Fiorentina while Inter Milan are third with 28 points.