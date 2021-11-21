Manchester United have announced the immediate departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole,” the club wrote on its official Twitter handle.

A statement has also been released on the United website.

“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

The sack comes about 120 days after Ole signed a three-year contract extension.

After a shambolic 4-1 defeat away to relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday, there was an emergency board of directors meeting that reached the decision to relieve Solskjaer of his managerial duties.

In almost three years as manager, the former United striker failed to win any trophy. He is the first manager after the retirement of Alex Ferguson who has not won a trophy.

Solskjaer spent 11 years playing for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson. In his almost three years as a coach of United, the Norwegian was in charge of 168 games in which he won 91, lost 40, and drew 37 to record a 54.17 per cent victory record at Old Trafford.

Solksjear achieved a back-to-back top-four finish last in the last two seasons and was a runner-up in the Europa League.

After their September 25 humiliation at Old Trafford to Aston Villa, United have managed to win just four points in the league to go 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea after the first 12 games in the season.