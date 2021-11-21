Just 120 days after signing a three-year contract extension, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the brink and is expected to be sacked as Manchester United manager in the next hours.

After a shambolic 4-1 defeat away to relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday; there was an emergency board of directors meeting that reached the decision to relieve Solskjaer of his managerial duties, British media have reported.

In almost three years as manager, the former United striker failed to win any trophy. He is the first manager after the retirement of Alex Ferguson who has not won a trophy.

Solskjaer was appointed on an interim basis on December 19, 2018, after Jose Mourinho was sacked.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, “Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solksjear has been also approved by Glazer. It’s over

“Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways.

“Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found.”

Solskjaer spent 11 years playing for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson and in his almost three years, the Norwegian was in charge of 168 games in which he won 91, lost 40, and drew 37 to record a 54.17 per cent victory record at Old Trafford.

Solksjear achieved a back-to-back top-four finish last in the last two seasons and was a runner-up in the Europa League.

After their September 25 humiliation at Old Trafford to Aston Villa, United managed to win just four points in the league to go 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea after the first 12 games of the season.