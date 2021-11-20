Liverpool got back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening to go second behind Chelsea on the EPL table.
This was after the 3-2 loss to West Ham just before the international break.
All the talk before the match was about Arsenal’s 10-match unbeaten run and their climb up the table to fifth-two points behind Liverpool and the impetus to chase the win that would take them above Liverpool. But they were brought back to earth with a chastening 4-0 defeat.
Aaron Ramsdale had produced a series of saves before Liverpool took the lead with Sadio Mane’s header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick delivery in the 39th minute.
There was a flashpoint between Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta just before Mane’s goal.
In the second half, Nuno Tavares misplaced a pass outside the box, which found Diego Jota who held his nerve to beat Gabriel Magalhães and Ramsdale before slotting into an empty net. This was in the 54th minute.
A good passing move down the left flank of Liverpool produced a counter from which Jota’s header sent Mane racing into Arsenal’s final third. He found Mohamed Salah with a delightful cross, who scored into an open net.
Arsenal had a chance to reduce the tally when Thomas Partey’s shot from outside the box was narrowing into Alisson’s left but the goalkeeper tipped the ball over for a corner.
Takumi Minamino’s first touch after coming in for Jota resulted in Liverpool’s fourth goal to continue their unbeaten run over Arsenal at Anfield since 2012.
