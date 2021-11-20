Emmanuel Dennis was at the centre of the action as Watford blitzed Manchester United 4-1 to pile on the misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dennis provided two assists and capped off a wonderful afternoon for Watford when he scored his side’s fourth goal in the fourth minute of added-on time.

Watford should have taken the lead as early as the eighth minute after they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Scott McTominay on Joshua King but despite two attempts from the spot, Ismaila Sarr’s kick was saved by David de Gea.

The Hornets took the lead in the 28th minute after some Dennis magic on the left. His cut-back found King, who conjured a finish past De Gea. Sarr made amends for his penalty miss when he blasted Watford’s second goal a minute before halftime.

United thought they were back in the game five minutes into the second half when substitute, Danny van de Beek headed in but United hopes were extinguished when Harry Maguire got a second yellow card for a rash tackle on Tom Cleverley in the 69th minute.

Watford then scored twice in the five minutes that were added on. First, another substitute, Joao Pedro squeezed a shot beyond De Gea and then Dennis put the gloss on the performance with a shot across the United goalkeeper to make it a miserable afternoon for the Mancunians. The #OleOut hashtags will be trending tonight.

Away at Tyneside, Frank Onyeka scored Brentford’s third goal in the 3-3 draw away to Newcastle on Saturday-the Nigerian midfielder’s first goal in the Premier League since he joined from Midtjylland in the summer.

West Ham were beaten 1-0 away to Wolves while in the first match of the day, league leaders blew away Leicester City 3-0 to go six points clear of Manchester City who play Everton on Sunday.

Norwich won their second consecutive match-the first under new manager, Dean Smith while another new manager, Steven Gerrard led his Aston Villa team to a 2-0 win over high-flying Brighton.

Over at Turf Moor, there was another six-goal thriller as Burnley forced Crystal Palace to a 3-3 draw.

Chelsea lead the table with 29 points from 12 matches and Newcastle are in 20th place with six points.