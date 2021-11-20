Ekiti State football association has finally paid the winners of the 2019 Bet9ja competition, Soccer Academy, Igede, the sum of N500,000 after almost two years after winning the tournament.

It was recalled the organizers owed Soccer Academy for two years from the time the competition ended in August 2019 till they got paid in November 2021.

About two weeks ago, the Ekiti State Football Association Chairman, Bayo Lanlege, told PREMIUM TIMES that the payment meant for the winners will be paid before December.

In a phone conversation with the coach of Soccer Academy, Temitope Olaifa, he confirmed receipt of the prize money.

“We got the money three or four days ago,” said Mr Olaifa.

Mr Lanlege gave the reason for the delay on the past board of the Ekiti FA. “I wasn’t in charge then.

“I hadn’t won the election. The budget I had was about N3 million but when I got in I had to put in some other ideas to make N5.5 million.

The support we got from Bet9ja was N3 million and we could only raise N4.3-N4.4 million owing about 500k,” Mr Lanlege added.

The next edition of the tournament is scheduled for February 2022, and the prize money from the title host, Bet9ja, has increased to N5 million.