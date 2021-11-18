From all indications, the five-year tenure of the Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is coming to an end as per reliable sources in the football house.

Since the 1-1 result against Cape Verde on Tuesday, the German coach has been called to several meetings with the top brass of the Nigeria Football Federation, led by Amaju Pinnick.

One of the prime agreements that have been amicably reached is the truncation of Rohr’s position with the national team with immediate effect.

As reported on Thursday, the Pinnick-led NFF has told the manager his tenure is no longer tenable.

He was reportedly that he actually is at risk of being hounded and harmed by angry Nigerian football fans, with the NFF unable to guarantee his safety in the country.

Though the 66-year-old former Niger coach has fulfilled the terms of his contract, as currently stated-the displays of his team and the gross indiscipline that has pervaded the national team camp have raised their own concerns about his continuing eligibility as the team manager.

Rohr signed a contract extension in May 2020, which should have lasted until the end of the 2022 World Cup.

But sources say the coach has lost the trust of his players, members of the NFF, and the general Nigerian public, with the insipid displays by the Super Eagles.

The sources also said Rohr has been advised to withdraw his position with the NFF looking to mop of funds to pay him off-at least for the next six months and if he doesn’t get another job in that period get more money to pay off his total contract.

The German is not contesting the various allegations against him as he looks resigned to losing his job though he is averse to resigning, which could lead to his sack in the coming days.

Rohr is supposedly earning $49,000 per month excluding bonuses and allowances.

He took over from Sunday Oliseh in 2016 and has led the Eagles to a third-place finish at AFCON and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.