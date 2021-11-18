The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally made an official clarification following widespread reports on the purported sacking of Gernot Rohr as coach of the country’s national team-the Super Eagles.

A statement issued by Ademola Olajire, the NFF Spokesperson, on Thursday, emphatically declared there is no truth to reports that the NFF has sacked Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Rohr.

Though their have been widespread calls for the sacking of the 68-year old Franco-German, the NFF president Amaju Pinnick explained there are procedures to be followed and such would be adhered to if the Federation decides to end it’s relationship with Rohr.

Pinnick said :“The Board of the NFF is studying the report of the Technical Committee, which it submitted after the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday.

“There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack Gernot Rohr. I want to assure that whatever decision is eventually taken will be one that will please the generality of Nigerians.

“Mr Rohr has a contract with the NFF and there is a procedure for disengagement. If we get to that bridge, both parties will look at the contract and see what has to be done both ways.

“The Super Eagles’ squad is a national asset and we are just fortunate to be in that space to take decisions. Any decision we take must be what will be acceptable to Nigerians from far and near,” the NFF boss added.

Now in his fifth year in charge, Rohr, a former Germany international defender, has led the Super Eagles in 54 international matches, which makes him the country’s longest serving coach.

In the 54 games handled, Rohr recorded victory in 28 of those matches, a tally some feel is below par going by the abundance of talents at his disposal.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported there are mounting pressure on Rohr to resign as the Super Eagles coach, a development the embattled Coach has already confirmed.