One time governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to quickly find a replacement for Gernot Rohr, the manager of the Super Eagles.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Kalu said, “In the last five years we have wasted our time in Football. “There is nothing new we are doing and longer. To see a country with many professional players home and abroad struggling to qualify for the Africa cup of Nations and World Cup is heartbreaking.

“Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don’t understand why he is still managing Super Eagles.

“When I was Governor, he applied to become employed as Enyimba coach. He was brought to Nigeria by Oscar Udoji but I refused to employ him. I am calling on the Chairman of NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick to wake up and to quickly find a replacement for Rohr.

“We, soccer lovers, don’t need further dissatisfaction in a game, we have the capacity to make ourselves proud. If the problems you have this year are the same problems you had last year, then you are not a leader. You are rather, a problem on your own, that must be solved.”

Nigeria is through to the 2022 Nations Cup and into the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.