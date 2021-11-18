Feelers from inside the Nigeria Football Federation indicate Gernot Rohr is being urged to resign his appointment as the coach of the Super Eagles.

Insiders disclosed to PREMIUM TIMES that the German tactician was told in no uncertain terms that he has lost the confidence of players, media, and the public, and therefore the best way forward for all concerned parties is a parting of ways.

Rohr was signed in August 2016, after the turbulent stewardship of Sunday Oliseh.

In the five years, he has led the Eagles to a Nations Cup, in 2019, where the team placed third, and the 2018 World Cup, where the team crashed out in the group stage.

The former Bordeaux and Bayern Munich defender is said to earn about $49, 000 based on the contract extension he signed with the NFF in May 2020.

Amaju Pinnick, the NFF president made this announcement on his Twitter page saying, “I’m happy to announce that the NFF and coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.”

That confidence looks to have been eroded by the abysmal performances of the team, especially in the 2022 World Cup qualifying series. The Eagles barely managed to keep their heads above water in a group that contained Liberia, Cape Verde, and the Central African Republic.

The Nations Cup kicks off in Cameroon on January 9.