The away victory over Liberia last Saturday meant the Super Eagles have their destiny in their own hands as they host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesday for a ticket into the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Blue Sharks seek an upset plus history having noted the Eagles lost their last home match to the Central African Republic in October.

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has said the pressure that comes with the must-not-lose encounter will bring the best out of the team.

Speaking on Monday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Musa said: “There will always be all kinds of pressure when you are out there on the football field, as a professional sportsman or woman.

“You just must have strong fibre to cope with the pressure from everywhere, focus on getting the result and get the job done. Pressure is never an excuse not to put out your best; sometimes, it helps you to get beyond your level best.”

All the Eagles need is a point whereas the Blue Sharks need an outright win as they trail the Eagles by two points.

Musa said some players in the Eagles’ squad are itching to get a dose of the World Cup, which gives them more motivation to go all out for a win on Tuesday.

“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest stage for every professional football player. They all want to be there; you don’t need any more motivation than that. We said after the match with Liberia in Tangier on Saturday that we will not be going for a draw against Cape Verde. Nothing has changed.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr, believes the Eagles are not under pressure to win but their opponents are.

“We have a job on our hands and that is to win tomorrow. It is important to win so as to be sure of where you will be at the end of the day. We are top of the table now and a win keeps us there and sends us to the final knockout round.

“I really don’t think we are under any pressure. We have 12 points, two more than the opponents. They are the ones with the big pressure to come out and look for a win. Our approach for tomorrow will be to win. The players are looking forward to doing that.”