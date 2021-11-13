The Nigeria national football team is looking forward to asserting themselves at the top of Group C of the FIFA World Cup African qualifier when they play Liberia on Saturday.

The Super Eagles sit on top of the group with nine points from four matches, while the Lone Stars have just three points from the same number of games.

A win against Liberia on Saturday could be just enough for the three-time African champions to advance to the final phase of the African qualifiers, but that will be if Cape Verde, who occupy the second spot on the group with seven points, drop points when they play the Central African Republic in the other fixture.

It is interesting to note that Nigeria has never beaten Liberia away from home in a qualifying match and that is what Rohr’s men will be eyeing today in Tangier, Morocco.

