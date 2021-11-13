The Super Eagles will continue their race to the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Saturday as they step out for their matchday 5 tie against the Lone Star of Liberia.

Having defeated the Liberians 2-0 earlier in the qualification series, the Super Eagles will hope to complete a double over their West African neighbours who are already out in the race to make it to next year’s Mundial.

Though Nigeria is leading Group C ahead of the final two games before the playoffs, they cannot afford a slip against the Lone Star and this has been voiced by the NFF President Amaju Pinnick as well as team captain, Ahmed Musa.

Pinnick, while speaking to the Eagles after their final training warned there will be no room for errors if the country is to inch closer to qualifying for Qatar 2022.

He said: “I have seen the training and I am impressed by the level of seriousness, fitness and commitment. The spirit is great and I believe you will do the job tomorrow (Saturday).

“Let us leave very few room for mistakes; in fact, no room for errors at all. I don’t need to start telling you how much Nigerians from all walks of life are looking forward to you picking up the three points here.

“The three points are important and we should put them in our bags as we fly back to Nigeria tomorrow night.”

On his part, Musa who is on the cusp of becoming Nigeria most-capped player, said he and his teammates cannot afford to lose against Liberia.

“We know the importance of the game, we can’t afford to lose. We have to go for the three points. At the end of the game on Saturday, we hope to celebrate another important win.”

The Fatih Karagumruk forward also compared the weather in Tangier to that of their European base.

“I think the weather is very good, it’s just like Europe and I think most of us love the weather. I hope the weather will give us what we want,” he said.

Victory in Saturday’s game, and failure by Cape Verde to secure all three points against the Central African Republic on the island of Mindelo also on Saturday, will send the Super Eagles to the knockout round of the qualifying series with a game to spare.

Nigeria are on nine points, two more than Cape Verde, meaning another three points and any form of stumbling by the Blue Sharks will make the Super Eagles unassailable going into the final match on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles are seeking a seventh appearance at the World Cup having made it to all the editions but one since their debut show at the USA 1994 tournament.