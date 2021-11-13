Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has described her latest injury setback as a bitter pill to swallow but has promised to return even stronger.

Oshoala ruptured the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee; limping off in pain during Wednesday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League encounter against Hoffenheim.

The Super Falcons captain has been in red-hot goalscoring form in the Primera Division Femenina this season where she leads the scoring chart with 11 goals in nine matches.

Now the Barcelona Women team have confirmed the severity of that injury as well as provided a timeline when the Super Falcons captain will be out of action.

“As reported by the club’s medical services, Asisat Oshoala suffered a rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. The Nigerian forward, who was injured in the second half of Wednesday’s game against Hoffenheim, will be out for about two months,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“In his fourth season at Barça, Oshoala has played 12 games in which he has scored 12 goals. She is the top scorer in the league, with 11 goals in 9 games played.”

Reacting to the development, Oshoala on her Instagram page admitted “this is not just another injury that will come and go.”

“This one hit me so hard, It’s a tough pill for me to swallow….I can’t even lie😔.

Thank you for the messages, I will be back soon and even better Insha Allahu🙏🏾” she wrote

Aside from missing out on a couple of games for Barcelona, Oshoala is now a doubt for Nigeria’s final round of the qualification series for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons progressed to the final round after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ghana’s Black Queens where they will now face the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast in February 2022.