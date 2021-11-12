Four second half goals from Rivers Angels gave the Nigerian team their first goals and points at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League tournament in Egypt but it was too late for the Nigerian representatives because Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 0-0 draw by FAR Rabat.

That draw saw Mamelodi Sundowns finish as Group B winners with seven points; FAR Rabat with four points and in third place is Rivers Angels with three points. Vihiga Queens of Kenya also finished their campaign with three points but with an inferior goals difference.

Coach Edwin Okon made changes to the starting 11 as Precious Christopher started in place of Ogochukwu Ezenagu but the change did not yield any goals until Ezenagu, Brigitte Omboudou, and Gift Monday all came on at the start of the second half.

The first goal came in the 67th minute after the referee awarded a penalty for a handball and Vivian Ikechukwu cooly converted. Ikechukwu was given a second bite after Lilian Awuor floored a Nigerian attacker. Ikechukwu scored to the right of the goalkeeper to give Angels a well-deserved two-goal lead.

Gift Monday and Iyabo Koku scored two more goals in the 80th and 84th minutes as the Nigerian side prayed for a goal from Sundowns as they chased a fifth but it was a little too late though they leave Egypt with their heads held high.

Angels lost their first match 3-0 to FAR Rabat last Saturday after jetting in on Friday. They were very unlucky to lose to Mamelodi Sundowns on a very controversial goal.