After the two nil victory over the lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3, 2021, the gaffer of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr is hopeful for a positive outcome in the second leg scheduled for Saturday, 13 November in Morocco.

The Lone Stars suffered defeat in front of not less than 5,000 Nigerian fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium via Kelechi Iheanacho’s clinical brace in the first half of the game.

Ahead of the Saturday’s clash, Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, during the pre-match conference has said his side won’t underrate the Lone star of Liberia.

The Franco-German made this known during the virtual interview session. “We believe it will be a tough game for us. We are very respectful and we don’t underrate them.”

In lieu to the preparation of the team, the gaffer said the boys have been undergoing training sessions since Tuesday Morning in readiness of Saturday’s clash.

He spoke further: “We have a good beginning of the camping, most of the players arrived early on Monday night already, so we could start the training session on Tuesday morning and it went well.

“Good weather conditions, the weather is wonderful not too hot for the European players coming from cold weather” he added.

When asked about the recall of Odion Ighalo, Rohr said, “Ighalo wanted to stop after the AFCON, he changed his club and also wanted to take little time with his family but now the motivation is here for him to come back to help us with his experience.

“We have a very young team. We have Musa, a good captain. We have another one whose goal scoring qualities, experience and professionalism can help young players especially in the attack.”

Meanwhile, the captain of the team, Ahmed Musa has reemphasised the readiness of the players ahead of the Saturday’s clash.

According to the skipper, “Everyone is just ready for the game on Saturday to come. We have had a couple of training, today I saw in the video, Ighalo is in the camp, we are happy to have him back”.

Musa who said the game is a must win added, “We don’t need any draw but a win so we have to stay humble”.

About the comeback of Ighalo, Musa said “I know he is coming back to develop the team a lot and I wish him best of luck”.

Odion Ighalo and John Noble the last two expected players joined their teammates on Thursday in the camp ahead of Saturday’s fixture.