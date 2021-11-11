Premier League side Aston Villa have confirmed the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new manager, following the recent sacking of Dean Smith.

Gerrard is joining the Midlands club from the Rangers, whom he led to their first league title in a decade last season.

It was gathered that Villa agreed to buy Gerrard out of his contract with the Glasgow club, paying compensation in the region of £4 million.

Gerrard – with three Super Eagles players in his Rangers squad – Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey, had started the season on a bright note

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership, four points clear of eternal rivals Celtic.

It is yet to be seen if the departure of the former Liverpool captain will derail the successful title defence of the Rangers.

According to reports, Gerrard, with his new deal, will be Villa’s highest-paid manager ever and will be handed a huge budget to spend in January on reinforcements.

CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is an experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”

On his part, Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

Villa presently occupies the 16th position on the EPL standings, with 10 points from 11 games.