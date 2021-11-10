Three days after the Super Eagles camp opened in Tangier, Morocco for the World Cup qualifying match against the Lone Stars of Liberia, Odion Ighalo remains the only outfield player being expected in camp.

Since South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi arrived on the first day, 21 other players have since trooped in for the game against Liberia; meaning just Ighalo and late invitee, John Noble, are the only ones still being expected from the roster of the 24 players.

For those who know Ighalo very well, he is not the kind of player that chooses to hit camp later than necessary.

This unpleasant body language from Ighalo suggests he is still undecided on coming out from retirement to play for the Super Eagles as it appears he is more of being pressured to return than actually craving to do so.

At the height of whether he is coming back or not, Ighalo was emphatic he hasn’t made up his mind and when he was eventually named in the 24-man squad, he chose to be silent about the development

“They have been in contact with me about the possibility of coming back, Amaju and coach,” Ighalo told ESPN. “I don’t know. I have not said yes or no. I haven’t made any decision concerning the national team.”

While the writing on the wall is suggesting hesitation on the part of Ighalo, a source in the Eagles’ camp claims the Saudi-based striker should be in on Thursday.

“We are still expecting him, he (Ighalo) should be around by Thursday” the official affirmed.

Ighalo retired from the Nigerian senior national football team after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged as the top scorer.

Before his earlier retirement, he scored 16 goals in 35 games for the Super Eagles.

22 players in camp.

Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Jo Aribo.

Expected: Odion Ighalo, John Noble.