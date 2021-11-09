The camp of the Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco is bubbling with life ahead of the Qatar 2022 Matchday 5 and 6 qualifying games against Liberia on November 13 and Cape Verde on November 16.

According to the updates from the official Facebook page of the Eagles, 21 out of the 24 players invited are already on the ground ahead of the team’s first training schedule for Tuesday.

Those in camp include Watford’s new-signing, Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamilu Collins, and Alex Iwobi.

Others already in Morocco for the clash against the Lone Stars are Chidera Ejuke, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, and Zaidu Sanusi.

Captain Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, and Joe Aribo complete the list of players in camp ahead of the tricky games against Liberia and second-placed Cape Verde.

The trio of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, and John Noble is still being awaited but they are expected to link up with the rest of their teammates later on Tuesday.

Presently dictating the pace in their group with nine points from four games, Nigeria is seeking a seventh appearance at the World Cup in Qatar having previously participated in the 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions.

After the group stage is concluded; all 10 winners will play two-legged home and away ties to determine Africa’s five flag bearers to Qatar 2022.