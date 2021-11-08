Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble, has been named a late replacement for one of the originally invited goalkeepers for the Super Eagles’ upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

According to the information on the official Facebook page of the Super Eagles, Noble has taken the place of Francis Uzoho on the 24-man list released by coach Gernot Rohr.

It was revealed that Uzoho called in sick and would no longer be available for selection for the Qatar 2022 Match Day 5 and 6 qualifying games against Liberia (November 13) and Cape Verde (November 16).

Though he is yet to make his official debut for the national team, Noble has enjoyed a handful of invitations to the Super Eagles even as he remains hopeful of breaking into the mainstream of the national team sooner than later.

Noble, who hitherto was Enyimba’s first-choice goalkeeper, appears to have lost the position to a new arrival, Ojo Olorunleke.

Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye are the other two goalkeepers invited for the Liberia and Cape Verde fixtures.

The invited players and overseas-based members of the technical crew are to report directly to the city of Tangier on Monday, 8th November while technical officials from Nigeria are to report in Tangier the same day.

The World football –governing body, FIFA, has already appointed referees from North Africa to officiate the Super Eagles’ last two games of the group phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying series.

Tunisian official Youssef Essrayri, 42, will referee the Day 5 encounter between Liberia and Nigeria. For the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on November 19, FIFA has listed Algerian official Mustapha Ghorbal as the referee.