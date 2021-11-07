Liverpool missed out on the chance to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table after they were beaten 3-2 by West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds went into the match unbeaten in their last 25 games in all competitions but a resolute display by David Moyes’ men saw them prevail in the five-goal thriller and effectively ending their unbeaten start to the season.

With this famous win over Liverpool, West Ham are now third and just three points behind league-leaders Chelsea, heading into the international break.

It was the Hammers who took the lead in Sunday’s tie after just four minutes in bizarre circumstances as Alisson was credited with an own goal after flapping at a ball from a corner kick.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning free-kick from 20 yards saw Liverpool level up in the 41st minute,

West Ham were much improved after the break and got their reward after 67 minutes as Pablo Fornals got them back in front.

The bad situation got worse for Liverpool as their vulnerabilities from corner kicks were exposed again when Kourt Zouma rose highest at the far post to head home to make it 3-1 in the 74th minute.

Divock Origi, off the bench, halved the deficit with just over ten minutes to go to make it a nervy finish at the London Stadium.

But the Hammers held on, and the home fans erupted as their side secured another incredibly impressive win.

Earlier in the day, Emmanuel Dennis returned to action for Watford and he was in the starting lineup for the game against Arsenal after serving a one-game ban

Dennis was in action for 74 minutes before he was pulled off, while international teammate William Troost-Ekong was on the bench all through as Arsenal snatched a 1-0 win in the tie.

At Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi was also rooted to the bench for 90 minutes as Everton were held to a goalless draw by Tottenham Hotspur

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi made his first Premier League start since September 25 as Leicester City drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Kelechi Iheanacho was left on the bench for the entire duration.