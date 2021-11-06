Premier League table-toppers, Chelsea dropped two crucial points on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues dominated the tie but they failed to make their dominance count as they led for the majority of the game with just one goal scored by Kai Havertz in the 33rd minute.

The failure to convert the chances created earlier proved costly for Thomas Tuchel’s men when Matej Vydra poached the equaliser for the visitors in the 79th minute.

Frantic efforts by Chelsea to snatch victory with another goal was futile as Burnley equally finished Saturday’s tie in London on a strong note; withstanding everything thrown at them by the hosts.

While Chelsea are guaranteed to remain top of the league ahead of the International break with 26 points from 11 games, they could see their advantage at the top narrowed to just one point if Liverpool beat West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

At the Brentford Community Stadium, Norwich City finally ended their winless run in the Premier League this season as they edged their hosts 2-1.

Both goals for the Canaries were scored in the first half making it the first time they have scored twice in a Premier League match since December 2019 against Spurs.

While Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute in Saturday’s home defeat, Norwich had a player of Nigerian descent, Andrew Omobamidele, in action from start to finish.

Omobamidele is part of the Irish national team.

In the other game also decided on Saturday, Crystal Palace continued their steady rise under Patrick Vierra as they thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.