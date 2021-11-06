Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his back against the ropes again after his team was beaten 2-0 in the derby clash against Man City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

A dismal first-half performance and an uninspiring second-half display saw the Red Devils crumble to their fourth defeat in six Premier League games.

After the nightmare of the 5-0 annihilation by Liverpool nearly a fortnight ago, many had thought United will make a big statement in Saturday’s 186th Manchester derby.

However, it was never to be as United found themselves trailing City just after seven minutes of action.

Eric Bailly scored an own-goal as he stretched to intercept Joao Cancelo’s dangerous cross but he ended up diverting the same into his own net.

City’s second goal came just before the end of the first half with Bernardo Silva poking in the ball at the most acute of angles just before the break from another Cancelo ball.

United could have gone level on points with City with a win but the disparity in the quality both sides possess was very evident.

It was the visitors who dominated all-round play and would have scored a handful of other goals if not for the heroics of David De Gea in-between the sticks

The Spaniard made no less than five excellent saves in seven first-half minutes as City peppered United’s goal, but the goalkeeper would have himself to blame for that second goal even though the defenders were also culpable.

With this result, the heat is definitely back on United and Solskjaer as they sit eight points off leaders Chelsea with just over a quarter of the season gone,

In fact, that gap could move to 11 points if the Blues win later on Saturday. As for City, they return to form domestically after two straight defeats and sit second going into the international break.