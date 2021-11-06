The FC Barcelona team has confirmed the appointment of Xavi as the new manager for the club.

The former Spain international and Barcelona legend has been handed a two-and-a-half-year deal that runs through to 2024.

The former midfielder spent 17 years in Barcelona’s first team between 1998 and 2015 and is returning to the Catalan club after issues around his release clause from Qatari outfit Al Sadd had been agreed upon by the two clubs.

“FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become the first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons,” the Catalan club said on its official website on Saturday.

“Xavi Hernandez, a youth-team product at Barca, has left his current club, Al Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club.”

The 41-year-old, who progressed through Barcelona’s La Masia academy, will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday.

Xavi, a World Cup and double European Championship winner with Spain, is one of the most decorated players in Barcelona’s history.

He won 25 major trophies at the Nou Camp, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. Xavi made 767 appearances for Barcelona, a club record until the mark was beaten by Lionel Messi.

Excited to return to where it all began for him, Xavi is aware of the enormous task ahead of him as the present Barcelona team is a shadow of their former self.

“It wasn’t goodbye, it was ‘see you soon. The Camp Nou has always been my home,” Xavi said in a video addressed to the fans.

“You’re my fans, my people, the club that I love the most. And now, I’m coming home. See you soon, Culers. Forca Barca!”

Xavi’s first game will be a local derby against Espanyol on November 20 after the international break.