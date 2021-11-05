It is a derby weekend. Manchester comes alive as United welcome City while in Milan, AC Milan is the designated home team for the visit of Inter at the San Siro.
Man. Utd v Man. City @Old Trafford @1:30pm on Nov.6
The 186th Manchester derby comes alive on Saturday with great expectations and seeming fallouts.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to solve a defensive conundrum with two major absences in Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof absent through injuries. Will Solskjaer persist with the 3-4-3 formation that brought about the 3-0 away win at Tottenham or will he be forced to revert to a back four?
When Varane got injured against Atalanta, United immediately reverted to a back four. Meanwhile Kyle Walker is a doubt for City having gone off injured against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
The two teams are separated by three points with Solskjaer still feeling the heat of that 5-0 loss to Liverpool and he cannot afford another lackadaisical loss on Saturday.
Current Form: Man. Utd [D-W-L-W-L]; Man. City [W-L-L-W-W]
Head-to-head
07/03/21 PRL Man. City 0 – 2 Man. Utd
06/01/21 LEC Man. Utd 0 – 2 Man. City
12/12/20 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 0 Man. City
08/03/20 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Man. City
29/01/20 LEC Man. City 0 – 1 Man. Utd
Prediction: Man. Utd 1-3 Man. City
AC Milan v Inter Milan @San Siro @8:45pm on Nov.7
The 229th Derby della Madonnina sees the two Milan teams separated by seven points 11 matches into Inter’s defence of the Scudetto.
Stefano Pioli has mixed news going into the derby with the loss of rampaging left-back Theo Hernández, who was sent against Roma but he sees the return of playmaker Brahim Diaz, who has recovered from COVID-19.
Simeone Inzaghi has the full complement of his squad and knows three points are very important as Inter chase down the front runners in AC Milan and Napoli.
Inzaghi has to choose between Matteo Darmian and Denzel Dumfries for the right wing-back role and has to choose two out of Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez and in-form Joaquin Correa for his front two. Inter have had the better of their neighbours in the last five confrontations but Pioli has got his side purring despite the many injuries.
Current Form: AC Milan [D-W-W-W-L]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-D-W]
Head-to-head
21/02/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 3 Inter Milan
26/01/21 COI Inter Milan 2 – 1 AC Milan
17/10/20 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 2 AC Milan
09/02/20 SEA Inter Milan 4 – 2 AC Milan
21/09/19 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 Inter Milan
Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Inter Milan
Real Betis v Sevilla @Estadio Benito Villamarín @9pm on Nov.7
The 135th El Gran Derbi comes to the fore as Betis come off two heavy defeats-in La Liga and in the Europa League.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side conceded seven goals without scoring while Sevilla lost at home in the Champions League to Lille on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: Super Eagles toeing Manchester United line with Ighalo?
Nut both have made steady starts to the season and sit in third and fifth places; separated by three points.
The last five duels have been tight affairs with only one with more than a goal margin.
Current Form: Real Betis [L-L-W-W-D]; Sevilla [L-W-D-W-D]
Head-to-head
14/03/21 LAL Sevilla 1 – 0 Real Betis
02/01/21 LAL Real Betis 1 – 1 Sevilla
11/06/20 LAL Sevilla 2 – 0 Real Betis
10/11/19 LAL Real Betis 1 – 2 Sevilla
13/04/19 LAL Sevilla 3 – 2 Real Betis
Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund @Red Bull Arena @6:30pm on Nov.6
Things have been going swimmingly for Dortmund in the Bundesliga but they have suffered heavy back-to-back defeats in the Champions League while Leipzig are dithering after a change of managers at the end of last season.
Under new manager Jesse Marsch, Leipzig have claimed 15 points in 10 matches and sit eighth on the table-nine points off their second-placed hosts.
Leipzig will not have to deal with Erling Haaland, who is still out injured while their last-gasp 2-2 draw against star-studded PSG last Wednesday should have perked up the team’s confidence as they showed they could mix it with the very best.
Current Form: RB Leipzig [D-D-W-W-L]; Borussia Dortmund [L-W-W-W-L]
Head-to-head
13/05/21 DFP RB Leipzig 1 – 4 Dortmund
08/05/21 BUN Dortmund 3 – 2 RB Leipzig
09/01/21 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 3 Dortmund
20/06/20 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 2 Dortmund
17/12/19 BUN Dortmund 3 – 3 RB Leipzig
Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION