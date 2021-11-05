It is a derby weekend. Manchester comes alive as United welcome City while in Milan, AC Milan is the designated home team for the visit of Inter at the San Siro.

Man. Utd v Man. City @Old Trafford @1:30pm on Nov.6

The 186th Manchester derby comes alive on Saturday with great expectations and seeming fallouts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to solve a defensive conundrum with two major absences in Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof absent through injuries. Will Solskjaer persist with the 3-4-3 formation that brought about the 3-0 away win at Tottenham or will he be forced to revert to a back four?

When Varane got injured against Atalanta, United immediately reverted to a back four. Meanwhile Kyle Walker is a doubt for City having gone off injured against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The two teams are separated by three points with Solskjaer still feeling the heat of that 5-0 loss to Liverpool and he cannot afford another lackadaisical loss on Saturday.

Current Form: Man. Utd [D-W-L-W-L]; Man. City [W-L-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

07/03/21 PRL Man. City 0 – 2 Man. Utd

06/01/21 LEC Man. Utd 0 – 2 Man. City

12/12/20 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 0 Man. City

08/03/20 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Man. City

29/01/20 LEC Man. City 0 – 1 Man. Utd

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-3 Man. City

AC Milan v Inter Milan @San Siro @8:45pm on Nov.7

The 229th Derby della Madonnina sees the two Milan teams separated by seven points 11 matches into Inter’s defence of the Scudetto.

Stefano Pioli has mixed news going into the derby with the loss of rampaging left-back Theo Hernández, who was sent against Roma but he sees the return of playmaker Brahim Diaz, who has recovered from COVID-19.

Simeone Inzaghi has the full complement of his squad and knows three points are very important as Inter chase down the front runners in AC Milan and Napoli.

Inzaghi has to choose between Matteo Darmian and Denzel Dumfries for the right wing-back role and has to choose two out of Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez and in-form Joaquin Correa for his front two. Inter have had the better of their neighbours in the last five confrontations but Pioli has got his side purring despite the many injuries.

Current Form: AC Milan [D-W-W-W-L]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

21/02/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 3 Inter Milan

26/01/21 COI Inter Milan 2 – 1 AC Milan

17/10/20 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 2 AC Milan

09/02/20 SEA Inter Milan 4 – 2 AC Milan

21/09/19 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 Inter Milan

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Inter Milan

Real Betis v Sevilla @Estadio Benito Villamarín @9pm on Nov.7

The 135th El Gran Derbi comes to the fore as Betis come off two heavy defeats-in La Liga and in the Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side conceded seven goals without scoring while Sevilla lost at home in the Champions League to Lille on Tuesday.

Nut both have made steady starts to the season and sit in third and fifth places; separated by three points.

The last five duels have been tight affairs with only one with more than a goal margin.

Current Form: Real Betis [L-L-W-W-D]; Sevilla [L-W-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

14/03/21 LAL Sevilla 1 – 0 Real Betis

02/01/21 LAL Real Betis 1 – 1 Sevilla

11/06/20 LAL Sevilla 2 – 0 Real Betis

10/11/19 LAL Real Betis 1 – 2 Sevilla

13/04/19 LAL Sevilla 3 – 2 Real Betis

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund @Red Bull Arena @6:30pm on Nov.6

Things have been going swimmingly for Dortmund in the Bundesliga but they have suffered heavy back-to-back defeats in the Champions League while Leipzig are dithering after a change of managers at the end of last season.

Under new manager Jesse Marsch, Leipzig have claimed 15 points in 10 matches and sit eighth on the table-nine points off their second-placed hosts.

Leipzig will not have to deal with Erling Haaland, who is still out injured while their last-gasp 2-2 draw against star-studded PSG last Wednesday should have perked up the team’s confidence as they showed they could mix it with the very best.

Current Form: RB Leipzig [D-D-W-W-L]; Borussia Dortmund [L-W-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

13/05/21 DFP RB Leipzig 1 – 4 Dortmund

08/05/21 BUN Dortmund 3 – 2 RB Leipzig

09/01/21 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 3 Dortmund

20/06/20 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 2 Dortmund

17/12/19 BUN Dortmund 3 – 3 RB Leipzig

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Dortmund