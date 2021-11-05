Former Nigeria International, Victor Moses opened his goal-scoring account for the season on Thursday in the Europa League.

Moses was on target for his Russian club, Spartak Moscow, as they were held to a 1-1 result by Leicester City in their Group C Europa League tie.

Though Kelechi Iheanacho saw action for 90 minutes with the Foxes, he was not able to help his side get the maximum points needed from Thursday’s tie.

Meanwhile, the goal scored by Moses at the King Power stadium was his first in 16 appearances in all competitions for Spartak so far in this campaign.

The visitors took the lead in the 51st minute, thanks to a sublime headed finish by Moses.

But Leicester were behind for just seven minutes as Ghana’s Daniel Amartey headed in after Ayoze Perez had flicked on a Ryan Bertrand corner.

Moses almost turned from hero to villain when he gifted Leicester City a late penalty after a foul on Ademola Lookman.

Unfortunately, Jamie Vardy, who had been summoned from the bench with 20 minutes left, fluffed the kick, which ensured the spoils were shared between the two teams.

The result means Leicester are now in the third position on five points while Spartak are bottom on four points with two games left to play.

Napoli are top in Group C with seven points while Legia Warsaw are second on six points.

The Italian side romped to a 4-1 win on Thursday even without their lethal goal poacher, Victor Osimhen to jump to the top spot in their Group.

In Group F, Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika played for 90 minutes as Midtjylland beat Red Star Belgrade 1-0 away.

Midtjylland occupies the third position on five points just four points separate them from leaders Sporting Brats.

Also, Henry Onyekuru provided an assist as his Greek club Olympiacos fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt

Onyekuru set up Morocco international Youssef El- Arabi for the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute.

In a Group A game, Leon Balogun scored an own goal in Rangers’ 1-1 away draw against Danish club Brondby.

Balogun and his international teammate Joe Aribo were in action for 90 minutes in the game.

At the Cegeka Arena in Belgium, Paul Onuachu featured for 90 minutes in Genk’s 2-2 home draw against Premier League club West Ham United but he fired blanks in the four-goal thriller.