For the umpteenth time, Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Manchester United as he scored two goals; including one in stoppage-time to salvage a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta for the Red Devils.

Having helped under fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to a temporary relief with the 3-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend, another disastrous result was looming for United, with Duvan Zapata’s strike looking set to condemn United to defeat in Bergamo.

However, Ronaldo, who had already cancelled out Josep Ilicic’s opener, added a dramatic leveller to help United escape defeat and by extension stay top in their group.

The latest sensational strike from Ronaldo adds to the late winners he has scored against Atalanta and Villarreal in this Champions League group stage already.

In the other Group F tie, Samuel Chukwueze came on just before the hour mark to help Villarreal to a 2-0 win over Young Boys.

The win takes the Yellow Submarines level on seven points with United but with an inferior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Ansu Fati saved the day for Barcelona as his lone strike gave the Catalan giants a scrappy 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv to keep them in contention in the Champions League.

While Barca were struggling, Bayern Munich put up another ruthless displaying; crushing Benfica 5-2 at the Allianz Arena

In the game played much earlier, Chelsea inched closer to a place in the Champions League round of 16 following their 1-0 away win to Malmo at Eleda Stadio

While the Blues had enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win in the previous meeting on matchday three, Tuesday’s outing was much tougher as the Londoners were pushed to the limit without the extra attacking impetus of the injured Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, as well as Mason Mount, who missed the last two matches with illness.

However, Hakim Ziyech struck what proved to be the winner early in the second half after being picked out superbly by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The win puts Chelsea on nine points from four Group H matches, meaning one more point from their final two games against leaders Juventus and Zenit will see them through.

Malmo cannot now qualify for the last 16, but they could still claim third place in the group and drop into the Europa League.

Super Eagles defensive midfielder Bonke Innocent was in action for Malmo from start to finish but he could not stop the Blues from completing a double over his side.

Matchday 4 in the UCL continues on Wednesday with the pick being the match at Anfield between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.