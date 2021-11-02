The management team at Tottenham has confirmed the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new head coach, following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo barely 24 hours ago.

Nuno was relieved of his position on Monday after a poor run of form that culminated in a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Now in North London to salvage the season for Spurs, Conte was actually close to joining the Spurs when a substantive replacement was being shopped to replace Jose Mourinho.

However, an agreement has now been reached and Spurs have confirmed Conte has joined.

Their statement reads: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend.”

Conte added: “I am extremely happy to return to coaching and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Conte, 52 has turned around the fortunes of each big club he has managed. He led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles; Chelsea to the EPL title and Inter Milan won last season’s Serie A title after 10 years. Conte also enjoyed a positive spell in charge of the Italy national team between 2014 and 2016.