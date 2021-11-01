Tottenham have announced the sack of Nuno Espírito Santo after just 123 days in the saddle.

The former Wolves and Valencia manager was the subject of boos after his team fell 3-0 to Manchester United on Saturday.

The official announcement read: “The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.”

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

The announcement added, “A further coaching update will follow in due course.”

This is the second sacking in the Premier League this season following Watford’s firing of Xisco Munoz in October after less than 10 months in charge of the club.

In his 123 days as head coach, Nuno Espírito Santo oversaw 22 matches, this include official and friendlies and he won 12, lost seven, and drew 3. Tottenham are eighth on the EPL table with 15 points from 10 matches. They have scored just nine goals and conceded 16.

Nuno Espírito Santo was not Daniel Levy’s first choice as manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April and Ryan Mason was put in temporary charge.

Some reports have said former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte is the likeliest choice as manager as Tottenham try to rebuild their season.